GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced the $125M sale of its Alewife Park, Cambridge, Massachusetts corporate headquarters to IQHQ.

The transaction is expected to close in late July or early August 2020.

The terms of the sale include an 18-month, rent-free lease-back to GCP for the entire site which GCP will continue to occupy while reviewing its options for relocation.

GCP has the option to further extend the lease for an additional 6 months, for a total of up to two years occupancy at the current site.