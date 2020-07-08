Reuters sources report that Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) fintech arm Ant Group plans a Hong Kong float worth more than $200B, matching the company's implied valuation at the end of last year.

The tech unicorn wants to sell 5-10% of its shares in the IPO, making this one of the world's largest listings this year.

Ant was reportedly considering listing in Hong Kong and mainland China at the same time but is now leaning towards the former for the likely smoother process.

The company has been working with advisors in recent months, but no details have been finalized and the situation could still change.

Ant tells Reuters the IPO plan details are incorrect but offers no further information.

Alibaba holds a 33% stake in Ant, which is controlled by BABA founder Jack Ma.