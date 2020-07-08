NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) surges 54% premarket on the heels of excellent safety and tolerability of the drug candidates observed in an animal model against SARS-CoV-2 to treat COVID-19.

The nanoviricides drug candidates tested in this study have previously shown strong effectiveness against lung infection by a SARS-CoV-2, namely, hCoV-NL63, in an animal study.

Three different drug candidates at three different dosage levels (low, medium, and high) and vehicle control were administered to separate groups of mice intravenously in the Safety/Tolerability study reported here.

Clinical observations and gross post-mortem studies have been completed. The tested drug candidates were safe and well tolerated, thereby clearing the path for further development towards a treatment for COVID-19.

No clinical signs of immune or allergic reactions were observed. Further, no observable changes in any organs including large intestine or colon on post mortem in gross histology were reported.

The Company's "nanoviricide" drug candidates, are designed to be broad-spectrum, and therefore virus escape by mutations is unlikely.