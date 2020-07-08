Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) climbs 1.5% in premarket trade after the Baltimore Police Department said it's deploying Axon's Records Management Solution, Axon Records.

The new solution reduces data silos and seamlessly integrate with Axon's cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, giving direct access to video footage, documents and citizen-captured evidence to expedite the report-writing process and easily share data with third parties.

"Axon fundamentals are strong and will carry the company through this time of uncertainty," writes Steve Auger in a Seeking Alpha article, Crushing It: No Axon To Grind With This Stock.