Baltimore Police Department deploys Axon Records
|About: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN)|By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) climbs 1.5% in premarket trade after the Baltimore Police Department said it's deploying Axon's Records Management Solution, Axon Records.
The new solution reduces data silos and seamlessly integrate with Axon's cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, giving direct access to video footage, documents and citizen-captured evidence to expedite the report-writing process and easily share data with third parties.
"Axon fundamentals are strong and will carry the company through this time of uncertainty," writes Steve Auger in a Seeking Alpha article, Crushing It: No Axon To Grind With This Stock.
