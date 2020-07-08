MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) says the number of primary delinquent inventory increased to 69,326 loans at the end of June, up from 56,271 at the beginning of the month.

The number of new delinquency notices of 19,358 compares with 31,117 in May and 7,109 in April.

MTG gains 4.6% in premarket trading.

80% of the new delinquency notices are in forbearance and 67% of primary delinquent inventory is in forbearance.

The number of cures in the month increased to 6,145 from 4,876 in May and 3,943 in April.

Paids decreased to 153 in June vs. 208 in May and 300 in April.

MGIC is scheduled to release Q2 earnings before the market opens on Aug. 5, 2020.

