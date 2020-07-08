Disney (NYSE:DIS) is still planning to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando on Saturday to a limited number of guests on Saturday.

The company is facing a petition from some workers asking for a delay in the reopening plan due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state tied to the virus.

Disney's Chief Medical Officer says new safety requirements from the theme park operator will include temperature checks, face coverings and extra sanitation efforts.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS), Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) have seen moderate traffic at their reopened parks over the last week.