Simply Good Foods higher on earnings topper
|About: The Simply Good Foods C... (SMPL)|By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reports net sales growth of 54% in FQ3.
The Quest acquisition contributed 62.5% to net sales growth and Legacy Atkins volume declined 9.4%.
Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 41.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $43.4M, primarily related to the Quest acquisition.
FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $790M - $800M; Adjusted EBITDA: $145M - $150M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.86 - $0.90.
Legacy Atkins net sales and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be same Y/Y.
Shares up 7.8% premarket.
