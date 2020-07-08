Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) reports net sales growth of 54% in FQ3.

The Quest acquisition contributed 62.5% to net sales growth and Legacy Atkins volume declined 9.4%.

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 41.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.2% to $43.4M, primarily related to the Quest acquisition.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $790M - $800M; Adjusted EBITDA: $145M - $150M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.86 - $0.90.

Legacy Atkins net sales and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be same Y/Y.

Shares up 7.8% premarket.

