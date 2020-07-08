Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) reports that all borrowers that were on accrual status at April 1, 2020 made their required payments during Q2 and no new non-accruals have been added since April 1.

SCM expects net asset value increased for Q2 based on tightening credit spreads since March 31, 2020; NAV was $11.55 per share at Q1 end.

Borrowings under its credit credit facility at June 30, 2020, were $185M, down $25M since March 31, 2020, with ~$45M of unused borrowing capacity.

Cash balances were ~$23M at June 30, 2020, with ~$19.5M of that amount at SBIC subsidiaries.

Unfunded commitments were ~$27.6M at June 30, 2020.

Q2 results are expected on July 31.

On July 1, SCM declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, effectively cutting its quarterly dividend rate by 27%; its previous dividend was 11.33 cents per share paid on a monthly basis.