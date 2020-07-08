Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issues upside guidance for Q2, seeing adjusted EPS ranging from breakeven to an $0.08 loss vs. analyst consensus for a $0.55 loss, and revenues of $2.1B-$2.175B vs. $2.09 consensus.

Alcoa expects Q2 production at its mining and refining locations to increase 5% and 2%, respectively, compared with Q1, and primary aluminum production is seen rising 3% from Q1.

Demand for aluminum value-added products declined Q/Q, with volume shifting into lower priced commodity-grade ingot; additional volume from the progressing restart at the Bécancour smelter in Quebec is expected to partially offset the premium price decline.

Alcoa says its June 30 $1.8B total debt balance remains consistent with the balance as of March 31.

The company also announces a proposed offering of senior notes by its Alcoa Nederland Holding subsidiary.

Shares have slipped ~13% over the past month as the company copes with an oversupplied aluminum market.