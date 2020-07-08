In signs of an uneven recovery in China, passenger car sales fell 6.5% Y/Y in June to 1.68M units after posting an increase in May, according to the China Passenger Car Association. The month was a difficult comparison because sales jumped in June of last year as dealers offered discounts to push models that risked becoming redundant with new emission standards taking effect shortly.

SUV sales were up 1.2% in June to 766K units. Sales of new energy vehicles (battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles) fell 35% to 85.6K.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) accounted for 23% of all pure electric sales during the month with a tally of 14,954 Model 3s sold. Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) gained market share during the month with a 4.5% increase and Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF) posted strong growth of 21.0%.

