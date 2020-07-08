Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) has won new power electronics business in Q2 from three market-leading Chinese Original Equipment Manufacturers, scheduled to launch in the 2021- 2023 timeframe.

Two orders are for unique inverter and converter combination innovation, known as CIDD, for future hybrid vehicle applications and the third order is for a new battery electric vehicle, a fast-growing market segment in China.

Richard F. Dauch, CEO, Delphi Technologies said, "Investments made in the past two years to expand our global footprint, product development capabilities and manufacturing capacity in electrification and electronic products and systems are paying off with a strong pipeline of new business wins with leading Chinese OEMs."

Press release