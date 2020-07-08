An external civil rights audit commissioned by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) two years ago finds that the platform could be "weaponized to suppress voting."

The report, led by former ACLU legislative director Laura Murphy, says Facebook has been too willing to exempt politicians from its rules against misinformation, divisive content, and calls to violence.

Facebook is currently facing a boycott from some 900 advertisers due to its content moderation policies.

In another blow for FB, the planned independent Oversight Board tweets that it won't be fully operational until late fall. Facebook first outlined the board's creation in January 2019.

