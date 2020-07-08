Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) mortgage insurance operation completes an excess of loss reinsurance transaction with a panel of reinsurers covering a portion of the loss tier on subject loans written between 2009 and 2019 book years, effective April 1, 2020.

The transaction provides reinsurance coverage in excess of the Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements ("PMIERs") capital requirements as of March 31, 2020 in response to an anticipated higher level of delinquencies as a result of COVID-19.

As such, the company expects up to $300M of additional PMIERs capital credit when required assets are in the covered tier, subject to GSE approval as part of their evaluation.

Genworth MI says its U.S. mortgage insurance business had available assets of ~142% of the required assets under the current set of PMIERs, or more than $1.1B above the required levels as of March 31, 2020.

If the amended PMIERS by Fannie and Freddie had been effective as of March 31, 2020, Genworth estimates that its sufficiency ratio would not have been materially impacted by the revised capital treatment. The effective data of the amended requirements was June 30, 2020.

When announcing Q1 results, Genworth said it might not receive further dividends from its mortgage insurance operations this year in order to preserve capital in its insurance subsidiaries as it expects delinquency activity to rise.