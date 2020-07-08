Party City (NYSE:PRTY) i s up 18.75% in premarket action after the company is back in compliance with the NYSE listing rules by keeping its average share price over $1.00 for an extended period.

"We remain focused on our strategic plan, including initiatives underway to support our financial strength and establish Party City as the destination of choice for all things celebration," says Party City CEO Brad Weston.

Shares stand at $1.55 in the early session vs. the 52-week trading range of $0.26 to $7.37.