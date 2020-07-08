Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is up 10% premarket after the company announces Q2 2020 revenues between $109M and $110M, up more than 30% over Q2 2019.

Molecular Diagnostics revenue of ~$65M, up over 100% vs. Q2 2019.

Sample-to-answer MDx revenue of ~$30M, (+65% Y/Y).

Automated and Non-automated MDx assay revenue of ~$26M and ~$35M, respectively.

170 sold or contracted sample-to-answer systems.

Licensed Technologies Group revenue of ~$35M.

Flow Cytometry revenue of more than $7M.

The company had an additional $2M of confirmed orders that were not able to be installed due to the COVID-19.

Luminex expects to release full Q2 results on August 3.