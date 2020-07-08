Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +1.1% pre-market after Bank of America upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $135 price target, boosted from $95, noting that most major economic data has surprised to the upside and a recent survey of construction dealers was "not as bad as we expected."

BofA analyst Ross Gilardi expects Caterpillar will remain downbeat on demand trends when it reports Q2 results later this month, but he thinks the stock "can keep up with the market as long as consensus estimates aren't going down any more."

BofA also raises price targets on other equipment companies: Deere (NYSE:DE) to $163 from $144, Timken (NYSE:TKR) to $52 from $40, and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to $18 from $14.

CAT's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.