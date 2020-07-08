Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) announces that it plans to establish primary care clinics in as many as 700 U.S. stores over the "next few years."

It will partner with VillageMD to set up the doctor-led clinics which will also include nurses, social workers and therapists.

To allow for the necessary space, it will redesign stores, including narrower shelves and less room (maybe no room) for tobacco products.

Heretofore, Walgreens has tucked tiny clinics in the back of stores where customers can get flu shots or treatment of minor ailments. Last fall, it announced that it intended to close ~40% of those.

Shares up 3% premarket on light volume.

