Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) June rent collections at 30 days amounted to 99% of the company's trailing 12-month historical average.

May collections at 60 days and April collections at 90 days were in line with the trailing 12-month historical averages.

June's stabilized rental leased percentage, average occupied days, and blended rent growth all improved.

“During June, Front Yard continued to deliver strong results to round out the best operational quarter in the company's history,” said CEO George Ellison.

Stabilized rental leased percentage as of June 30, 2020 was 98.3% vs. 98.2% at May 31 and 97.0% at March 31.

Stabilized rental June average occupied days of 97.7% increased from 92.1% a year ago and Q2 average occupied days of 96.1% rose from 92.8% a year earlier.

Blended rent growth was 4.5% for June vs. 3.9% for both April and May, resulting in aggregate blended rent growth of 4.1% for Q2 2020.

JMP upgraded RESI early last month, noting growing demand for detached housing in less densely populated areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.