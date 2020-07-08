Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) is up 6% premarket after entering into a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to research, develop and commercialize T cell engaging bispecific antibodies as potential therapeutics in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will engage in a three-year discovery program. Atreca will provide antibodies against tumor targets from which Xencor will engineer XmAb bispecific antibodies that also bind to the CD3 receptor on T cells.

Up to two joint programs will be mutually selected for further development and commercialization, with each partner sharing 50 percent of costs and profits.

In addition, the agreement allows for each partner to pursue up to two programs independently, with a mid- to high single-digit percent royalty payable on net sales.