Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Taiba Middle East, a rare disease company based in the UAE, have formed a Distribution Agreement for both Onpattro and Givlaari, the first-ever commercialized RNAi therapeutics for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1).

The Agreement will initially cover the Gulf states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the UAE. It includes Onpattro, approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy; Givlaari, approved in the EU for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria; and lumasiran, a late-stage investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of PH1.