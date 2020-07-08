Facing Trump administration calls for a U.S. ban, TikTok (BDNCE) launches a new self-service ad platform targeting small businesses.

The app will provide $100M in free ad credits globally for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

TikTok says it's committed to protecting brands from ads appearing next to objectionable content. The company also denies claims it shares or would share user data to China.

The ad offering would compete with Snap's (NYSE:SNAP) "direct response" ads favored by small businesses.

Earlier this month, Snap's improving ad traction earned a price target increase at Wedbush.

Yesterday, BofA raised Snap's price target on the potential TikTok ban, saying the action would ease competitive pressure on CPMs, or the cost per 1,000 impressions.