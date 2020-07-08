Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) says it expects to report a $44.1M realized net gain on derivatives for Q2, including $41.9M attributable to its WTI hedges and $2.2M attributable to its Midland-Cushing oil basis swaps.

In addition, Matador expects to report a non-cash, unrealized net loss on derivatives of $132.7M for the quarter.

The company adds that it reduced its operated drilling program in the Delaware Basin to three rigs in late June, and expects to operate only three rigs there for the rest of 2020.

investor slideshow