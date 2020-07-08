Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) posts a business update alongside an announcement that Q2 earnings will come out on August 4.

"In April and May, revenue was consistent with our original expectations, with declines of high-teens percentage compared to prior year. June revenue improved significantly on a sequential basis to approximately flat with prior year, nicely ahead of our original expectations. June results benefited from the reopening of all our manufacturing facilities and improved demand in North America and Europe, partially offset by continued weakness in Australia. Margin improved sequentially throughout the second quarter and exceeded our original expectations due in large part to improved demand, strong price realization, benefits from cost actions, and continued savings from the deployment and adoption of our business operating system, the JELD-WEN Excellence Model."

The company says it will discuss more details on the Q2 earnings conference call. Consensus marks for the Q2 report are for revenue of $935M and EPS of $0.11.