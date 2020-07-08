Electronics Group of Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) reports bookings exceeded $4M in Q2.

Deliveries for all of the orders should be completed by 1Q22.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO commented, “Our OEG has had three straight solid quarters of bookings, which should well position our delivery schedules in 2020, particularly in the second half of the year. In addition, the award received by our Q-Vio subsidiary during the quarter has significant follow-on potential with additional awards expected beginning in the first half of 2021.”

