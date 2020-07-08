The General Court of the European Union will deliver its judgment in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Irish back tax case on July 15.

The EU's second highest court is considering an appeal from Apple and Ireland against the tech giant's $16B tax bill.

Apple was ordered to pay the taxes in 2016, and the appeal began last September.

The parties can still appeal the General Court's decision, stretching the legal fight out for years.

Related: Ireland collected the taxes from Apple in 2017 after an EU warning, but was worried about being held accountable for any depreciation on the escrow account.