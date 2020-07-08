For June 2020, Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) +7.03% PM, reported a 94% Y/Y increase in net sales orders to 1,715 and monthly all-time high sales pace of 4.3.

For 2Q, net sales orders were up ~23% Y/Y to 3,212 with sales pace of 2.8.

Sales order backlog of homes under contract rose ~35% to 6,805 homes, with a sales value of $3.2B at June 30, 2020 compared to a sales value of $2.5B as of June 30, 2019.

Amid challenging times, the company has transitioned to a virtual sales environment through its new online home reservation feature which allows self-guided tours of move-in ready/under-construction homes.

Separately, Taylor Morrison Communities plans to offer $400M principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030.

Proceeds along with cash will be used to redeem ~$222.4M principal amount of its 6.00% senior notes due 2023 and ~$277.6M principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2025.