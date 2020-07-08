Emerging from the temporary pause due to COVID-19 disruptions, Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) has restarted enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, VIITAL, evaluating gene therapy EB-101 in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare inherited disorder characterized by fragile skin that blisters easily.

On another note, its two ongoing Phase 1/2 studies of gene therapies ABO-102 and ABO-101 in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type III (MPS III) have continued. A total of 16 subjects have been dosed.