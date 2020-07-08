BMO Capital checks in on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) as the toy company navigates around various challenges during the pandemic.

Analyst Gerrick Johnson: "We are adjusting our revenue and earnings estimates for Hasbro owing to deferrals of revenue from Entertainment One, which has experienced delays in filming and delivery of new live action productions... We are also factoring in further delays of theatrical releases for which HAS has toy licenses."

The firm says it is also adjusting some toy assumptions related to both category performance as well as retail ordering patterns.

The firm keeps a Market Perform rating on Hasbro and price target of $76.

Hasbro is due to report earnings on July 27 (consensus estimates).