Brooks Brothers bankruptcy more evidence of pajama-working culture?

Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy as the impact of COVID-19 proved too much for the clothing retailer founded in 1818.

Brooks Brothers will be looking for a buyer as it goes through reorganization (it had started evaluating store closures in April). It’s closed 51 of the 250 it was evaluating so far. That’s out of 500 stores worldwide.

The retailer has already been looking at potential buyers for a year.

“Over the past year, Brooks Brothers’ board, leadership team, and financial and legal advisors have been evaluating various strategic options to position the company for future success, including a potential sale of the business,” a spokesperson told CNBC. “During this strategic review, Covid-19 became immensely disruptive and took a toll on our business.”

One reason for Brooks Brothers’ struggle was its big rent obligations, but the company was also feeling some effects of a change in traditional business dress and shift towards casual, despite its own moves into activewear.

That loss in demand will only become more pronounced as people continue to work from home, some permanently.

Men’s Wearhouse owner Tailored Brands (TLRD), facing its own bankruptcy question, was flat premarket. PVH (PVH +0.2 %), which has more traditional brands like namesake Van Heusen and Arrow, gained ground, but VF Corp. (VFC, -0.1% ), which holds outdoor brands like The North Face, slipped.

The Brooks Brothers move may also impact malls, where it maintains its own stores and also has wholesale deals with strugglers Macy’s (M, +1% ) and Nordstrom (JWN, +0.1% ).

Mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG, + 1% ), was higher, while Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Taubman Centers (TCO) and Macerigh (MAC) were about flat.

Sector Watch

The SPDR Select Sector Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has been a big drag on the market in the last two days, with crude prices unable to make a break above $41/bbl in the last two weeks.

Oil inventory numbers out this morning could give the sector a boost, but it will likely take a much stronger drawdown than the 3M analysts expect the EIA to report to get prices gaining traction.

Failing that, refinery utilization could help if it shows a significant boost. But with rollbacks in openings and interstate travel quarantines, gasoline demand looks stagnant.