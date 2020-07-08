Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) reported Q3 revenue decrease of 34.5% Y/Y to $9.75M.

Net sales for ZERUST industrial product $6.26M (-24.1% Y/Y); ZERUST oil and gas $425K (-51.9% Y/Y); NTIC China product $3.09M (-16.3% Y/Y); Natur-Tec product $2.39M (-50.4% Y/Y).

Joint venture operating income decreased 49.0% Y/Y to $1.69M.

Operating expenses declined 10.2% Y/Y to $5.65M.

NTIC reported a net loss attributable to NTIC of $(965K), or $(0.11) per share.

Consolidated balance sheet at May 31, was strong with no debt, total cash and equivalents of $5.05M and available for sale securities of $5.45M, and working capital of $28.14M.

The company had $21.94M of investments in joint ventures, of which over $10.8M or 50%, is cash, with the remaining balance primarily invested in other working capital.

"While the timing and pace of the global economic recovery remain uncertain, we intend to proceed on course, maintain a strong balance sheet, and invest in our technologies, people, and global platform.” said G. Patrick Lynch, President and CEO.

