Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) moves forward with its active non-transparent ETFs by filing an exemptive order to license Fidelity's active equity ETF methodology.

Using Fidelity's active non-transparent equity model and the proposed Invesco model will allow Invesco to deliver the benefits of active management in a tax efficient and cost-effective ETF wrapper, the company said in a statement.

Non-transparent ETFs maintain the confidentiality of a fund's strategy and help reduce the risk of front-running by keeping part of the fund's holdings confidential to the market.

Last September, Invesco filed an application with the SEC requesting exemptive relief to build its own non-transparent active ETF model.