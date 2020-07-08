Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is one of the low-cost airlines that could take advantage of the industry downturn due to the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Allegiant could snap up jets at bargain prices as bigger rivals shore up their balance sheets and sell aircraft.

"Our phone rings daily with deals," noted Allegiant CEO Maurice Gallagher Jr. late last month. "I expect we will thrive in this changed environment," he told shareholders.

Retail investors seem to be noticing as the stock has been gaining popularity on Robinhood.

On Wall Street, analysts have been mentioning Allegiant, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) as sector names that could outperform as U.S. leisure travel comes back faster than business travel or demand for international flights.