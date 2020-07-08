The U.S. Army has exercised the first of three options under the sole source Flight Control Systems domain of the Army's multi-year small UAS contract with AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) on April 28, 2020.

The value of the initial contract option is $21M and includes avionics and data link upgrade packages to modify radio frequencies employed by the Army’s existing fleet of Raven tactical UAS, the largest fleet of Raven systems in the world.

Delivery will take place over a two-year period.