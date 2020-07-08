Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) -4.2% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight, saying an optimistic case is "lacking" in the contract drilling space.

The firm lowers expectations for "out-year pricing improvement as we see this as harder to attain without a 'call' on lower-quality rigs," Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh writes.

The firm also downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Equal Weight from Overweight, while reiterating Liberty Oilfield Service (NYSE:LBRT), NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) as top picks among North America onshore-exposed stocks.

NBR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bearish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.