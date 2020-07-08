Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) and bciti, an innovative smart city platform provider, entered into a strategic collaboration for ensuring remote access to Canadians from home or on their smartphone.

"Through this collaboration with bciti, Rogers is helping Canadian cities and their governments keep residents connected and informed with 24/7 digital access to a full range of municipal services, as well as real-time community alerts," President Dean Prevost commented.

Rogers along with bciti now offers cities of all sizes the ability to connect better through this cost-effective, integrated, and secure smart city platform.

Also, bciti ecoLocal feature enables businesses to sell products through the app for pickup/delivery from a local partner.