Village Farms partners with Dutch enterprise to pursue legal recreational cannabis market
|About: Village Farms Internati... (VFF)|By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
Village Farms International (VFF +3.8%) announced a definitive agreement with DutchCanGrow Inc., becoming one of six equal shareholders in DutchCanGrow owning just under 16% each.
DutchCanGrow Inc., a Netherlands-based cannabis enterprise, pursuing the opportunity to become one of a limited number of licensed cannabis growers.
In return for its ownership position, Village Farms will contribute its proven experience and capabilities, as well as a de minimis cash investment.
"Our investment in DutchCanGrow is a momentous first step in leveraging all that Village Farms has accomplished in Canada to become a leader in the burgeoning international cannabis industry," commented Michael DeGiglio, CEO VFF.