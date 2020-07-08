Village Farms International (VFF +3.8% ) announced a definitive agreement with DutchCanGrow Inc., becoming one of six equal shareholders in DutchCanGrow owning just under 16% each.

DutchCanGrow Inc., a Netherlands-based cannabis enterprise, pursuing the opportunity to become one of a limited number of licensed cannabis growers.

In return for its ownership position, Village Farms will contribute its proven experience and capabilities, as well as a de minimis cash investment.

"Our investment in DutchCanGrow is a momentous first step in leveraging all that Village Farms has accomplished in Canada to become a leader in the burgeoning international cannabis industry," commented Michael DeGiglio, CEO VFF.