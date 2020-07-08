Feeling comfortable that the stock "should continue to offer upside," Deutsche Bank raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $380 to $400 while maintaining a Buy rating.

Analyst Jeriel Ong cites "prospects of a V-shaped recovery in AAPL sales," App Store revenue strength, and "a firming iPhone 12 outlook" despite the potential release delay.

But the analyst is "nervous" about the continued share gains, noting surprise at "both the speed and magnitude of the rebound."

The average Wall Street price target for the stock is $349.22. Seeking Alpha authors are, on average, Neutral on the stock.

Apple is expected to report fiscal Q3 earnings on July 29. Consensus estimates see $51.81B in revenue and $2.03 EPS.