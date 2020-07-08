Stocks edge higher at start with help from Apple

The market is edging higher at the open, with the Nasdaq seeing the best gain as the megacaps do the heavy lifting again.

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow is gaining 0.2% and the Nasdaq is climbing 0.6% .

Apple is up 1.1% . It's now the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

Amazon is rising 0.7% , while Microsoft is up 0.7% and Netflix is up 0.5% .

Gold futures are up another 0.7% this morning, having settled at the highest level since September 2011 yesterday. Oil futures are flat ahead of EIA inventory numbers, with a drawdown of about 3.1M barrels expected.

The U.S. reports more than 60K new COVID-19 cases for all of Tuesday.

The S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) snapped a five-session winning streak yesterday as techs lost a little momentum and the broader market sank steadily through the afternoon.