Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) open down 6.65% after the company's Q2 earnings report and announcement that it would not pay a dividend in Q3.

In its post-earnings assessment, Bank of America says it thinks valuation on LEVI fairly balances near-term risks with the strong balance sheet and long-term growth opportunities.

"LEVI exited F2Q with $2bn of liquidity, including $1.5bn of cash & equivalents. Debt was $1.8bn at F2Q end and LEVI repaid its $300mn revolver balance in late June. We model a $108mn cash burn in F20, but we think it can generate enough F4Q cash to potentially reinstate its dividend ($48mn in F2Q)."

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) are on watch today following the Levi report.