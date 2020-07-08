Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced the launch of channel Bambu on Xumo streaming television service.

Bambu is a premium movie network featuring the best of Chinese theatrical films and event television. In addition to Bambu, XUMO carries other channels from Cinedigm's growing channel portfolio including CONtv, Docurama, Dove Channel, Combat Go and Comedy Dynamics

“As we set our eyes on international audiences, we are keen to bridge the gap in the types of channels that we make available domestically and worldwide.” said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Digital Networks.

