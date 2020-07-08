In a post on social media, Moderna (MRNA +2.0% ) announces that it has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 in 600 healthy volunteers across two age cohorts: 18-55 years old and 55+ years old.

A Phase 3 study should launch this month.

Enrollment in cohorts of older adults (56-70 years old and 71+) in an NIH-led Phase 1 trial has been completed.

Company remains on track to deliver ~500M doses/year with an upside to 1B doses/year beginning in 2021.