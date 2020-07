British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had declared £0.526/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 6.8%

Payable Aug. 24; for shareholders of record July 10; ex-div July 9.

The board declared an interim dividend of £2.104/share, up 3.6% from 2018 dividend of £2.03/share

The dividend is payable in four equal quarterly instalments of £0.526.

Payable Nov. 17; for shareholders of record Oct. 2; ex-div Oct. 1.

Payable Feb. 8; for shareholders of record Dec. 18; ex-div Dec. 17.

