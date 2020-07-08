FanDuel Group (DUEL), subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPF), and Pat McAfee extended their partnership by assigning FanDuel the full category exclusive sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, and horse racing provider for the latter.

Through it's owned and operated platforms, FanDuel will now distribute Pat McAfee's content and also together they intend to bring sports betting into a legal, safe environment.

Also, FanDuel will offer sepcial odds boosts and unique promotions for its sportsbook customers created by McAfee.

"Pat has delivered incredible results and proves to be a key asset as we continue to elevate our media strategy," VP, Digital Content Adam Kaplan commented.