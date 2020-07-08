Lake Street lifts its price target on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI +3.1% ) to $28 from $24 on its view that increasing demand for firearms and outdoor products sets the company up for strong earnings.

"We believe the spinoff of the Outdoor Products & Accessories business into a new public company is on schedule and will likely happen by September. We think the spinoff will create shareholder value as the businesses will be more effectively run and investors can focus on the business they prefer... We are raising our F2021 estimates following strong industry data and our recent channel checks. We are still modeling the consolidated company until we get closer to the spinoff."

Lake Street's PT is well ahead of the average Wall Street PT of $23.23.