Q BioMed announces a global distribution partner

Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO +1.3% ) announced today that it entered an exclusive Named Patient Program distribution agreement with Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services for its non-opioid metastatic cancer bone pain drug, Strontium, 89.

The distribution agreement provides global access to this important therapy almost immediately for a very needy patient population and the company expects to fulfill orders within the next 30-60 days.

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services is a company with a long history in the advancement of patient access to treatments in the medical device and pharmaceutical space.