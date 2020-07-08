Q BioMed announces a global distribution partner
|About: Q BioMed Inc. (QBIO)|By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA, SA News Editor
Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO +1.3%) announced today that it entered an exclusive Named Patient Program distribution agreement with Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services for its non-opioid metastatic cancer bone pain drug, Strontium, 89.
The distribution agreement provides global access to this important therapy almost immediately for a very needy patient population and the company expects to fulfill orders within the next 30-60 days.
Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services is a company with a long history in the advancement of patient access to treatments in the medical device and pharmaceutical space.