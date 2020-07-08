Goldman Sachs recommends that clients hedge their market bets through December as heightened volatility could result in the prospect of delayed presidential election results in November.

Several factors could delay the election results, including an increase in mail-in ballots as COVID-19 deters people from voting in person on Nov. 3, wrote Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin.

Given the weeks-long delay in finalizing the 2000 presidential election results and "the elevated volumes of mail-in ballots used in recent primary elections, and potential for increased mail-in ballots this November, we see heightened risk that election-related volatility could extend beyond Election Day,” Kostin wrote.

“Although the 20-Nov option expiration offers two additional weeks of cushion beyond 3-Nov, the potential for delayed results, a precedent for extended vote-counting, and a slightly inverted term structure lead us to prefer extending hedges to the 18-Dec quarterly expiration,” he wrote.

Pointing back to 2000 presidential election, Kostin points out that it took 34 days for the winner to be decided in the George W. Bush-Al Gore contest.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, VOO, DIA

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.