Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) is disputing $2.1B in damages after Russia's environmental watchdog sent a request for compensation of 148B rubles to its power subsidiary over the recent massive diesel spill.

While Nornickel "confirms its commitment to eliminate the consequences of the accident at its own expense," the company disagrees with the size of the claim and the methodology used for its calculation.

The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressure and released 21K metric tons of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia.

The size of the damages claim - unprecedented in Russia - would help the state budget now struggling with the coronavirus crisis, Aton analysts say.