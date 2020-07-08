Cowen weighs on Market-perform rated Shake Shack (SHAK +1.0% ) as investors try to gauge the impact of the pandemic on the restaurant chain.

"We believe shares' direction is largely a function of the reopening and revitalization of urban areas, and in particular NYC," updates analyst Andrew Charles.

Charles says he is encouraged by commentary of resuming store development, improving weekly cash burn rate and the repayment of short-term debt.

"Reopening dining rooms is particularly important for Shake Shack, as the brand lacks traditional drive-thru's, while the company was still in early days focusing on web/app ordering for pick-up prior to the pandemic."

Cowen keeps its price target at $55, reflecting the midpoint of the company's historical 17X to 31x range on the 2021 adjusted EBITDA estimate. The average sell-side PT on SHAK is $50.77.