Rio Tinto (RIO +2.1% ) and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) are upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital, as "higher Chinese demand has placed iron ore into a more balanced market than our previously too conservative forecasts suggested."

“We continue to take a cautious view of the longer-term outlook for iron ore, but for now we expect RIO shares to show resilience," RBC analysts including Tyler Broda write.

But yesterday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Rio to Neutral from Buy and said to preferred BHP (BHP +1.7% ) over Rio on relative valuation, the commodity mix and BHP's more attractive margins.

RIO's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.