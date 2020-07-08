Barnes & Noble College, part of the Barnes and Noble Education (BNED +2.8% ) announced a partnership with American Video Game League, a BoomTV company.

Together they plan to launch Autumn Anarchy, a first-of-its kind college esports tournament.

Autumn Anarchy will invite more than 500 gamers nationwide and millions of fans would tune in to watch the action. The winners will receive $10,000 in scholarship prize money and gain entry into 'Code Red', one of the largest influencer esports events in the industry.